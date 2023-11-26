Virginia Tech game stats: Triumphant Tech
The Hokies dispatched UVa in a rivalry matchup with bowl eligibility on the line. See the individual stats here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Stats against Virginia
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
10
|
22
|
244
|
3
|
0
|
Grant Wells
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
16
|
117
|
1
|
Kyron Drones
|
7
|
50
|
0
|
Tucker Holloway
|
1
|
33
|
1
|
Malachi Thomas
|
7
|
29
|
1
|
Jaylin Lane
|
3
|
12
|
0
|
Grant Wells
|
2
|
12
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Da'Quan Felton
|
73
|
133
|
2
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
3
|
64
|
0
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
1
|
44
|
1
|
Malachi Thomas
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
1
|
3
|
0
|Player
|Tackle
|TFL
|Sack
|
Alan Tisdale
|
8
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
7
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
Cole Nelson
|
6
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Jalen Stroman
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
3
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
Tyler Childress
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Dante Lovett
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
2
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
Ish Findlayter
|
2
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
Jaden Keller
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Wilfried Pene
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Nasir Peoples
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Jorden McDonald
|
1
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Devin Alves
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Luke Bussel
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Josh Fuga
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
James Jennette
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Matt Johnson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Krystian Williams
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|FumRec
|Int
|PBU
|QB Hurry
|
Dante Lovett
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
0
|
1 (32 ret)
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Alan Tisdale
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
CJ McCray
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Jayden McDonald
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Jorden McDonald
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|Player
|FG (yds)
|FGA
|Punts
|Yds
|
John Love
|
2 (41, 47)
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
171
|Player
|KR
|Yds
|PR
|Yds
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
1
|
94 (TD)
|
0
|
0
|
Tucker Holloway
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-1
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---