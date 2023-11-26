Advertisement
Virginia Tech game stats: Triumphant Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies dispatched UVa in a rivalry matchup with bowl eligibility on the line. See the individual stats here.

Stats against Virginia

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

10

22

244

3

0

Grant Wells

1

1

4

0

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Bhayshul Tuten

16

117

1

Kyron Drones

7

50

0

Tucker Holloway

1

33

1

Malachi Thomas

7

29

1

Jaylin Lane

3

12

0

Grant Wells

2

12

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Da'Quan Felton

73

133

2

Dae'Quan Wright

3

64

0

Stephen Gosnell

1

44

1

Malachi Thomas

3

5

0

Bhayshul Tuten

1

3

0
Tackling
Player Tackle TFL Sack

Alan Tisdale

8

0.5

0.5

Pheldarius Payne

7

3.0

1.0

Cole Nelson

6

2.0

2.0

Mansoor Delane

5

0

0

Jalen Stroman

5

0

0

Keli Lawson

4

0

0

Jayden McDonald

4

0

0

Dorian Strong

4

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

3

1.0

0.5

Tyler Childress

3

0

0

Keonta Jenkins

3

0

0

Dante Lovett

3

0

0

Norell Pollard

2

2.0

1.0

Ish Findlayter

2

1.0

0.5

Jaden Keller

2

0

0

Wilfried Pene

2

0

0

Nasir Peoples

2

0

0

Jorden McDonald

1

0.5

0.5

Devin Alves

1

0

0

Luke Bussel

1

0

0

Derrick Canteen

1

0

0

Josh Fuga

1

0

0

James Jennette

1

0

0

Matt Johnson

1

0

0

Jaylen Jones

1

0

0

CJ McCray

1

0

0

Mose Phillips

1

0

0

Krystian Williams

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player FumRec Int PBU QB Hurry

Dante Lovett

1

0

1

0

Mansoor Delane

0

1 (32 ret)

0

0

Dorian Strong

0

0

2

0

Keli Lawson

0

0

1

0

Pheldarius Payne

0

0

1

1

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

0

0

0

2

Alan Tisdale

0

0

0

2

CJ McCray

0

0

0

1

Jayden McDonald

0

0

0

1

Jorden McDonald

0

0

0

1
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGA Punts Yds

John Love

2 (41, 47)

2

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

4

171
Returns
Player KR Yds PR Yds

Bhayshul Tuten

1

94 (TD)

0

0

Tucker Holloway

0

0

3

-1

