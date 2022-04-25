 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech feels like home for new commit Abbey
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 15:20:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech feels like home for new commit Abbey

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's Class of 2023 has its second piece in the form of Richmond (Va.) Freeman defensive end Jason Abbey.

The 6-4, 220-pounder made the call Friday evening. An in-school visit from defensive line coach JC Price was followed by the three-star getting back in touch with Price to share the good news. He also got to speak with his area recruiter, Fontel Mines, and eventually the Head Hokie himself.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}