Virginia Tech feels like home for new commit Abbey

Virginia Tech's Class of 2023 has its second piece in the form of Richmond (Va.) Freeman defensive end Jason Abbey.

The 6-4, 220-pounder made the call Friday evening. An in-school visit from defensive line coach JC Price was followed by the three-star getting back in touch with Price to share the good news. He also got to speak with his area recruiter, Fontel Mines, and eventually the Head Hokie himself.