From there, VT actually had some nice moments, but they became too few and far between to mount the comeback as the Hokies fell 35-16 at Rutgers.

It all comes down to a bad start. The Hokies fumbled on their second offensive play, and allowed Rutgers to convert on the very next down.

Backup quarterback Kyron Drones - in relief of injured starter Grant Wells - completed 19/32 passes for 190 yards, but matched his lone touchdown with a brutal interception. Meanwhile, his Rutgers counterpart, Gavin Wimsatt, needed to only throw 16 times and notch 46 yards, because the Virginia Tech run defense could not keep the Scarlet Knights from maintaining an arm-length distance from VT.

Receiver Kyron Drones caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while running back Bhaysul Tuten added a score on the ground as he totaled 45 yards on 11 carries.

The Scarlet Knights recorded 256 yards on the ground, though, and for a team that was holding a lead from the third scrimmage play of the contest, that was enough. 7.5 yards per carry - including touchdowns of 34 yards for Wimsatt and 55 for tailback Kyle Monangai - demonstrated that the Lunch Pail Era is as far removed from the modern dsay as it's ever been.

With the loss, Virginia Tech drops to 1-2 on the year (0-2 against Big Ten programs), needing to win five of the next nine games to make a postseason game. The next opportunity comes in a week - and once agains away from home, as VT will travel to Huntington, W.Va. to take on Marshall. The game kicks at noon on ESPN2, and if the Hokies aren't looking back at a victory come 3:30 p.m., the path to a bowl game looks very, very treacherous.