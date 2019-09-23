In an announcement that surprises exactly nobody - after scuttled contests this year and last - Virginia Tech today announced that the Hokies’ 2020-25 games against East Carolina have been canceled.

The tension between the programs (aside from any on-field animosity) dates to last season’s game, which ECU unilaterally pulled out of due to Hurricane Florence. While damage to the Greenville was at risk of inclement weather, the Hokies’ administration felt - correctly - that it should have been consulted prior to making the call due to dangerous travel conditions.

VT athletic director Whit Babcock then pulled the Hokies out of this season’s game - a face-spiting cut to the nose - leading to a pair of games against FCS opposition (last week’s 24-17 win over Furman and the upcoming contest against Rhode Island). Only one of those games can count toward bowl eligibility, so the Hokies have to finish 7-5 or better to participate in the postseason a year after stumbling to a 6-6 regular-season mark.

There has been no information given about replacement opponents for those seasons, which have also seen scheduled series against Michigan and Wisconsin postponed or canceled.