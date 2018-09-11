Virginia Tech-East Carolina game canceled
Virginia Tech won't be facing any Pirates this weekend, after all. The Hokies' game against East Carolina has been canceled.
Travel and safety considerations for East Carolina in the face of approaching Hurricane Florence forced their athletics department to scrap the trip to Blacksburg.
"Citing significant imminent safety concerns, ECU has decided it will not travel to Blacksburg for Saturday's football game against Virginia Tech due to the forecast track of Hurricane Florence that includes the high probability of a catastrophic impact on the region and perilous travel conditions before, during and after the storm."
— East Carolina Athletics
Virginia Tech's next game will come Sept. 22, when the Hokies travel across the state to take on Old Dominion.
The Pirates are hoping to reschedule the game for later in the season, but the two schools do not have a bye week that matches up, so a special arrangement would have to be made.