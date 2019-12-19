Virginia Tech early signing period superlatives
Virginia Tech inked 14 recruits during the opening day of the Early Signing Period. Let's take a look at some highs and lows.
Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!
Player measurements
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news