After a 1-1 week that featured a close road loss to a Big Ten team and a mid-major romp, Virginia Tech dropped slightly in the polls.

Coming in at No. 13 last week, the Hokies slid to No. 15 in the latest edition of the Associated Press rankings. Ranked since the preseason, this is the longest consecutive streak of making the top-25 in the Buzz Williams era.

Conference opponents in the national rankings include No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Virginia, No. 11 Florida State, and No. 14 North Carolina. None of the non-conference opponents make the rankings, but Purdue is unofficially No. 26. Several ACC teams join the Boilers just outside the rankings: No. 27 Syracuse, No. 34 NC State, No. 37 Louisville, No. 38 Clemson, No. 41 Notre Dame, and No. 46 Boston College.

The Hokies begin conference play against the Irish (likely their next opportunity to take on a ranked opponent, or even one close to the poll) on New Year's Day.