 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech 'controlling the controllables' through the unknowns of COVID
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-26 09:02:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech 'controlling the controllables' through the unknowns of COVID

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The 2020 college football season has already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in ways that no year has dealt with in the past.

From pushing back the season, altering schedules, and even the total cancellation (until Spring at the earliest) of the Big Ten and Pac-12 - while the other Power-5 conferences intend to soldier on - there's never been a season quite like this. And it hasn't even begun.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}