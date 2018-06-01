Virginia Tech confirmed today that redshirt junior cornerback Adonis Alexander is no longer with the VT program, while incoming Juco transfer Jeremy Webb will miss the 2018 season due to injury.

Those are major blows to a Hokies team that doesn't have a ton of depth at the cornerback position. 2017 starters Brandon Facyson and Greg Stroman graduated, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins, respectively. Alexander, a part-time starter last year, and Webb were both expected to challenge for starting roles in 2018.

“We wish Adonis the very best as he determines the next steps he wishes to pursue,” head coach Justin Fuente said.

With plenty of disciplinary problems in Alexander's past, it's unlikely (though perhaps possible) that he returns to the team at any time. With his departure the scholarship chart at the position is relatively sparse: