Virginia Tech confirms blows to DB depth
Virginia Tech confirmed today that redshirt junior cornerback Adonis Alexander is no longer with the VT program, while incoming Juco transfer Jeremy Webb will miss the 2018 season due to injury.
Those are major blows to a Hokies team that doesn't have a ton of depth at the cornerback position. 2017 starters Brandon Facyson and Greg Stroman graduated, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins, respectively. Alexander, a part-time starter last year, and Webb were both expected to challenge for starting roles in 2018.
“We wish Adonis the very best as he determines the next steps he wishes to pursue,” head coach Justin Fuente said.
With plenty of disciplinary problems in Alexander's past, it's unlikely (though perhaps possible) that he returns to the team at any time. With his departure the scholarship chart at the position is relatively sparse:
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|
Nadir Thompson*
|
Tyree Rodgers
|
Jovonn Quillen
|
Shawn Payne, W
|
Jermaine Waller*
|
Bryce Watts*
|
Ishmael Seisay, W
|
|
|
Jeremy Webb*
Quillen has yet to play significantly in his time as a Hokie. Watts was a major contributor off the bench (primarily after games had been decided) and on special teams as a true freshman a year ago. Rodgers earned special teams time in seven games.
That leaves VT with a very inexperienced group, especially given that the four-star Webb - who has two years of junior college experience - was expected to step in and serve as a sort of elder statesman. Webb suffered a tear to his achilles tendon in off-season conditioning, and will have it surgically repaired.
Waller enrolled in January (as did fellow defensive back DJ Crossen, who may be more natural as a safety but drawn into service at corner due to need), and will be slightly ahead of the curve when it comes to potential early contributions.