basketball

Virginia Tech comes in No. 16 in ESPN's way-too-early hoops rankings

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf has ranked next year's college basketball landscape, and Virginia Tech is prominently listed. Medcalf's impressively-bad Sweet 16 rankings notwithstanding (his bottom four teams all defeated squads from the upper half of the rankings in that round), there's certainly something to be gained from positive buzz around the program.

Getty Images

The rankings

1. Kansas
2. Duke
3. Villanova
4. Kentucky
5. Auburn
6. Gonzaga
7. Virginia
8. Tennessee
9. North Carolina
10. Nevada
11. Michigan State
12. Michigan
13. West Virginia
14. Florida
15. Syracuse

16. Virginia Tech

"Virginia Tech lasted for only a game in both the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Not the ending Buzz Williams anticipated. In wins over Virginia, North Carolina and Duke this season, however, the Hokies showcased their potential. Now it's time to ask whether they can take the next step after last season's 10-8 finish in the ACC. They lost their final three games after a Feb. 26 win over Duke, but Justin Robinson (14.0 PPG, 40 percent from the 3-point line) is back, along with three of the top four scorers from last season's squad. Williams has another strong team that could take the next step in ACC play."
— Myron Medcalf

17. Loyola-Chicago
18. Clemson
19. Kansas State
20. LSU
21. TCU
22. Butler
23. Florida State
24. Purdue
25. Oregon

Breakdown

At No. 16, Virginia Tech comes in fifth among ACC programs, behind No. 1 Duke, No. 7 Virginia, No. 9 North Carolina, and No. 15 Syracuse. Should they finish that high in the league standings, it would be the best performance since 2011 (a tie for fourth).

No. 18 Clemson and No. 23 Florida State round out conference teams in the top 25 in what could be considered a bit of a down year for depth in the league - especially if you, like me, are a non-believer in a team like Syracuse - making for seven teams in the rankings.

A more challenging non-conference slate (fingers crossed) and avoiding that killer non-conference loss - in Nov. 2017, it was to St. Louis - could see Virginia Tech follow through on these expectations. Getting to fifth in the league standings combined with that non-con performance would certainly see fans come away with positive vibes following next year.

Analysis

The Hokies' late-season slide has tempered expectations among the fanbase - and maybe rightfully so, given that it exposed some serious weaknesses - but the over-arching picture of Buzz Williams's program is still an upward trajectory. VT loses two contributors (Justin Bibbs and Devin Wilson), but adds back a former standout in injured forward Ty Outlaw, plus a second-consecutive strong recruiting class.

With another year of seasoning, it's likely that VT can take the next step as a program. Does that mean challenging for an ACC title? Maybe not. But a stronger finish in the league, the first-ever three-peat in making the NCAA Tournament, and finally getting that first win in the Big Dance since 2007, and things will be clearly on the upswing.

