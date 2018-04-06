ESPN's Myron Medcalf has ranked next year's college basketball landscape , and Virginia Tech is prominently listed. Medcalf's impressively-bad Sweet 16 rankings notwithstanding (his bottom four teams all defeated squads from the upper half of the rankings in that round), there's certainly something to be gained from positive buzz around the program.

"Virginia Tech lasted for only a game in both the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Not the ending Buzz Williams anticipated. In wins over Virginia, North Carolina and Duke this season, however, the Hokies showcased their potential. Now it's time to ask whether they can take the next step after last season's 10-8 finish in the ACC. They lost their final three games after a Feb. 26 win over Duke, but Justin Robinson (14.0 PPG, 40 percent from the 3-point line) is back, along with three of the top four scorers from last season's squad. Williams has another strong team that could take the next step in ACC play."

At No. 16, Virginia Tech comes in fifth among ACC programs, behind No. 1 Duke, No. 7 Virginia, No. 9 North Carolina, and No. 15 Syracuse. Should they finish that high in the league standings, it would be the best performance since 2011 (a tie for fourth).

No. 18 Clemson and No. 23 Florida State round out conference teams in the top 25 in what could be considered a bit of a down year for depth in the league - especially if you, like me, are a non-believer in a team like Syracuse - making for seven teams in the rankings.

A more challenging non-conference slate (fingers crossed) and avoiding that killer non-conference loss - in Nov. 2017, it was to St. Louis - could see Virginia Tech follow through on these expectations. Getting to fifth in the league standings combined with that non-con performance would certainly see fans come away with positive vibes following next year.