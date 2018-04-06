ESPN's Myron Medcalf has ranked next year's college basketball landscape, and Virginia Tech is prominently listed. Medcalf's impressively-bad Sweet 16 rankings notwithstanding (his bottom four teams all defeated squads from the upper half of the rankings in that round), there's certainly something to be gained from positive buzz around the program.
The rankings
1. Kansas
2. Duke
3. Villanova
4. Kentucky
5. Auburn
6. Gonzaga
7. Virginia
8. Tennessee
9. North Carolina
10. Nevada
11. Michigan State
12. Michigan
13. West Virginia
14. Florida
15. Syracuse
16. Virginia Tech
17. Loyola-Chicago
18. Clemson
19. Kansas State
20. LSU
21. TCU
22. Butler
23. Florida State
24. Purdue
25. Oregon
Breakdown
At No. 16, Virginia Tech comes in fifth among ACC programs, behind No. 1 Duke, No. 7 Virginia, No. 9 North Carolina, and No. 15 Syracuse. Should they finish that high in the league standings, it would be the best performance since 2011 (a tie for fourth).
No. 18 Clemson and No. 23 Florida State round out conference teams in the top 25 in what could be considered a bit of a down year for depth in the league - especially if you, like me, are a non-believer in a team like Syracuse - making for seven teams in the rankings.
A more challenging non-conference slate (fingers crossed) and avoiding that killer non-conference loss - in Nov. 2017, it was to St. Louis - could see Virginia Tech follow through on these expectations. Getting to fifth in the league standings combined with that non-con performance would certainly see fans come away with positive vibes following next year.
Analysis
The Hokies' late-season slide has tempered expectations among the fanbase - and maybe rightfully so, given that it exposed some serious weaknesses - but the over-arching picture of Buzz Williams's program is still an upward trajectory. VT loses two contributors (Justin Bibbs and Devin Wilson), but adds back a former standout in injured forward Ty Outlaw, plus a second-consecutive strong recruiting class.
With another year of seasoning, it's likely that VT can take the next step as a program. Does that mean challenging for an ACC title? Maybe not. But a stronger finish in the league, the first-ever three-peat in making the NCAA Tournament, and finally getting that first win in the Big Dance since 2007, and things will be clearly on the upswing.