Virginia Tech coaching staff
See the Virginia Tech coaching staff under head coach Brent Pry as it builds.
Coaching staff
|Coach
|Position
|
Brad Glenn
|
QBs coach/Pass game coordinator
|
Stu Holt
|
RBs coach/STs coordinator
|
WRs coach
|
TEs coach
|
OL coach
|
JC Price
|
DL coach/Assistant head coach
|
Chris Marve
|
LBs coach/Defensive coordinator
|
Shawn Quinn
|
OLBs coach
|
Pierson Prioleau
|
Safeties coach
|
Derek Jones
|
CBs coach
