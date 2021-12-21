 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech coaching staff
Virginia Tech coaching staff

See the Virginia Tech coaching staff under head coach Brent Pry as it builds.

Coaching staff
Coach Position

Brad Glenn

QBs coach/Pass game coordinator

Stu Holt

RBs coach/STs coordinator

WRs coach

INSIDE the Tunnel

TEs coach

INSIDE the Tunnel

OL coach

JC Price

DL coach/Assistant head coach

Chris Marve

LBs coach/Defensive coordinator

Shawn Quinn

OLBs coach

Pierson Prioleau

Safeties coach

Derek Jones

CBs coach

