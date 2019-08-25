It's still very early in the recruiting process for Class of 2021 four-star Philadelphia athlete Tysheem Johnson, but with a number of major offers already in, he's starting to get to know various programs around the country. Among the schools in the mix for Johnson in the early going is Virginia Tech, which hosted him for a visit earlier this year. Rivals.com caught up with Johnson to talk about the trip and his potential fit with the Hokies.

"Ohio State, Virginia Tech are two of the schools talking to me the most. I visited Virginia Tech earlier this year."

Virginia Tech: "It was a good visit up there. I saw their whole academic side of the school and everything and then I also got to see the football side as well. I saw a couple of their players working out and getting ready for the season."

Coach relationship: "I talk to a few of the coaches over there. Their defensive backs coach, their running backs coach. At first the defensive backs coach was really recruiting me and then he put me on with the running backs coach after evaluating my film. Now they see me more as a running back in their scheme."

Preference: "I like offense more than defense. That's where I'd like to play at the next level."