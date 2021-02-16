 Will the Virginia Tech Hokies make the NCAA Tournament? Bracketology and rankings
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 09:55:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech BracketWatch and rooting guide: Feb. 16, 2021

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

As we wait for the Hokies to return to the court, a close eye on the out-of-town scoreboard is advised. Here it is.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The nitty gritty

Record: 14-4 (8-3 ACC)

RPI: No. 23↓ (21)

KenPom: No. 33↑ (36)

Bracket Matrix: 6-seed ↔︎

NET: No. 34↑(down from 34)

Quadrant I: 3-2 (W: Villanova, Virginia, @Notre Dame. L: Louisville, Syracuse)
Quadrant II: 4-2 (W: Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame. L: Penn State, Pittsburgh)
Quadrant III: 4-0 (USF, VMI, Miami x2)
Quadrant IV: 3-0 (Radford, Coppin State, Longwood)

VMI climbed from Quad IV to Quad III. Both Notre Dame games climbed a tier. The Hokies lost to Pitt (tier II) and beat Miami (tier III).

What it means

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}