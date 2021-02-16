Virginia Tech BracketWatch and rooting guide: Feb. 16, 2021
As we wait for the Hokies to return to the court, a close eye on the out-of-town scoreboard is advised. Here it is.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The nitty gritty
Record: 14-4 (8-3 ACC)
RPI: No. 23↓ (21)
KenPom: No. 33↑ (36)
Bracket Matrix: 6-seed ↔︎
NET: No. 34↑(down from 34)
Quadrant I: 3-2 (W: Villanova, Virginia, @Notre Dame. L: Louisville, Syracuse)
Quadrant II: 4-2 (W: Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame. L: Penn State, Pittsburgh)
Quadrant III: 4-0 (USF, VMI, Miami x2)
Quadrant IV: 3-0 (Radford, Coppin State, Longwood)
VMI climbed from Quad IV to Quad III. Both Notre Dame games climbed a tier. The Hokies lost to Pitt (tier II) and beat Miami (tier III).
What it means
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news