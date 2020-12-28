HokieHaven - Virginia Tech bracketology and rooting guide: Dec. 28, 2020

The 2020-21 basketball season is still young. But the Hokies are off to a strong enough start that dreaming of postseason play is reasonable.

Of course, the Orange and Maroon can't experience the letdown that they did last season: falling in 12 of the final 15 contests turned a strong start into a disappointment. That the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic didn't do much to ease the feelings of a promising year that spiraled out of control.

So, with the ACC getting into the full swing of conference play this week, where do things stand? And who should the Hokies be pulling for?