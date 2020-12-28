 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech bracketology and rooting guide: Dec. 28, 2020
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 11:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech bracketology and rooting guide: Dec. 28, 2020

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The 2020-21 basketball season is still young. But the Hokies are off to a strong enough start that dreaming of postseason play is reasonable.

Of course, the Orange and Maroon can't experience the letdown that they did last season: falling in 12 of the final 15 contests turned a strong start into a disappointment. That the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic didn't do much to ease the feelings of a promising year that spiraled out of control.

So, with the ACC getting into the full swing of conference play this week, where do things stand? And who should the Hokies be pulling for?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Where things stand

Record: 7-1 (1-0 ACC)

RPI: No. 58

KenPom: No. 38

Quadrant I: 2-0
Quadrant II: 0-1
Quadrant III: 1-0
Quadrant IV: 4-0

The Hokies have two Quadrant I wins (Villanova and Clemson), lost their only Quadrant II game (Penn State), and won against their only Quadrant III opposition (South Florida). It is problematic, however, that fully half their games have come against bottom-of-the-barrel Quadrant IV squads, though. Of course, that will be rectified by competing in ACC conference play, but an improvement of the resume can happen both by winning upcoming games and getting some help on the out-of-town scoreboard.

This week

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}