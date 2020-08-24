HokieHaven - Virginia Tech beats Ole Miss for Kenji Christian

Breaking: Alabama RB Kenji Christian picks #VaTech over #OleMiss . #GoHokies “What it came down to was how Virginia Tech recruited me.” Story: https://t.co/Ok87jp9oBP • @Pinson_Football @sullivti @rivalsmike @adamgorney @CoachLecht @CoachFuente pic.twitter.com/FQmQFAZUFq

Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley Kenji Christian went back and forth.

It was Virginia Tech about a month ago, then it shifted more towards Ole Miss, but that consistency the Hokie staff showed from the start paid off for them in the end.

"It was tough," said Christian. "It was not an easy decision, but Virginia Tech has recruited me hard from the beginning, they really got to know me as a person and it is just a great fit for me, so I am a Hokie."

Christian was close, very close to committing to the Rebels, and he was leaning that was just over a week ago, but the way Virginia Tech recruited him is was set them apart.

"What it came down to was how Virginia Tech recruited me. The whole staff texts me every day, they have put the time in to make me feel special, and since January, they have just recruited me hard.

"I have gotten really close with coach [Adam] Lechtenberg (running backs). We have been FaceTiming every night, we have talked a lot about their situation, how I could break records there and he has been real with me.

"The communication between me and Virginia Tech was really what made the biggest difference."

The decision was so tough that Christian reached out to those close to him that he trusts for help.

"My trainer and especially my mom were there to help me with this. My mom basically said to go where I feel most wanted. Virginia Tech made me feel that way. They got to know me, they let me hear a few of their meetings, and listening to those close to me, it really showed me Virginia Tech was the best choice for me."

Christian has not been able to visit Blacksburg yet, but he has had FaceTime calls with the coaches, he has done a couple of virtual tours and he is excited about his future there.

"I like the college town there, I like how safe it is for student-athletes and it is just a great environment with the coaches," said Christian. "My mom feels comfortable with me going there, she trusts the coaches and my connection with them just makes it the right place for me to go."