Virginia Tech announces NIL partnership with Campus Ink

CHICAGO – Campus Ink and Virginia Tech have announced a total school solution partnership that will provide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) merchandising opportunities for all Hokies student-athletes.

In the fall, the NIL Store powered by Campus Ink will launch a complete NIL merchandise store for Virginia Tech student-athletes, featuring officially licensed jerseys, shirseys and apparel. Every athlete signed up will possess a personalized digital locker room which will house their merchandise. A preview of this partnership was revealed recently through a number of Tech softball student-athletes during their postseason run.

“We are proud to partner with Virginia Tech to provide an NIL merchandising solution for their student-athletes,” said Steven Farag, CEO and co-founder of Campus Ink. “Campus Ink is committed to providing a merchandising solution to all athletes in the NIL space, not just some.”

“We are very pleased to provide another opportunity for Virginia Tech student-athletes to monetize their popularity with our fans,” Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock said. “This partnership with Campus Ink will offer one more way for Hokie Nation to support our athletes in a very tangible way.”

The Campus Ink team handles all the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, Campus Ink works directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.

ABOUT CAMPUS INK AND THE NIL STORE

Backed by Mark Cuban, Campus Ink expanded into the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) space in 2021 and launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for student-athletes and schools. The NIL Store operates with the firm belief that every student-athlete has an opportunity to capitalize on their NIL. Campus Ink was founded in 1947 on the campus of the University of Illinois and was reimagined in 2015 with an office in downtown Chicago and a production facility in Urbana, Il where the company handles all of its own production and fulfillment.