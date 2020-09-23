HokieHaven - Virginia Tech announces LOVE initiative

BLACKSBURG – After consulting with our student-athletes, coaches and staff, Virginia Tech Athletics has created the #LOVE initiative for the 2020-21 season. This unique logo features a VT embedded within the word LOVE. This design signifies and represents the values of our university and our Athletics community. LOVE conquers hate. LOVE respects and empowers. LOVE conquers all. LOVE simply ‘does’.

Warm-up shirts, with the LOVE logo on the front, will be provided to all teams, beginning with the seven fall sports currently competing. Additionally, each team selected a meaningful word or phrase to appear on the back of their pre-game shirts to signify their stand for love, unity and equality, as well as their collective desire to witness the end of racism and discrimination.

The football team will receive their shirts prior to this Saturday’s game against NC State and other fall Olympic sports will next week.

Words or phrases selected by our teams thus far include: Unity, Justice, Love your Neighbor, Equality, 22Sports1Team, and Hokies.

Athletics serves as a great equalizer – if you can play, you can play – and provides an aspirational narrative and opportunity for all. We appreciate our student-athletes expressing their authentic sentiments for inclusion, diversity and team. This is Home means something special here, and we will have arms wide enough to welcome ALL into our home, respectfully and equally; always. We will choose to LOVE.

Student-athletes have been and will be offered opportunities to learn and engage together, to speak and have private or public dialogue specifically on the topic of social justice or any current affairs of importance to them. Additionally, a week in October will be celebrated and honored as ACC Unity Week.

Ongoing town-hall meetings, conversation and programming will be led Tech's Student-Athlete Development staff, Tech's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Office for Inclusion and Diversity in alignment with InclusiveVT and Virginia Tech's Principles of Community.