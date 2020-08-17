HokieHaven - Virginia Tech announces 'keep jumping' campaign

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech Athletics and the Hokie Club announce the launch of the "Keep Jumping" campaign - an initiative created to help navigate the financial impact of COVID-19 on Virginia Tech student-athletes, coaches, staff, and associates. While the athletics department will face unprecedented challenges this year, one thing remains the same - the strength of Hokie Nation when it comes together to support one another.

"The 'Keep Jumping' campaign is vital for our department this year," said Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. "While we have taken measures to remain fiscally responsible during this time, we still need your support for over 550 student-athletes who call Blacksburg home. We remain 100% committed to our student-athletes, providing them with the resources they need for success while continuing their education at Virginia Tech."

Virginia Tech Athletics is asking for your help as it works to navigate a minimum $50 million budget impact while continuing to provide for the student-athlete experience, which includes several support areas for more than 550 Hokies. In addition to scholarship costs, the Department of Athletics helps to provide funding for all 22 varsity sports in areas of academic services, student-athlete development, athletic training, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and other health and wellness services.

"Your commitment to supporting the Hokies has always been overwhelming," Babcock said, "but we need you now more than ever."

The "Keep Jumping" campaign presents an opportunity for members of Hokie Nation, as the Hokie Club is offering priority point incentives per $100 donated to the Keep Jumping Fund at this time. If you purchased 2020 football season tickets:

• Keep Jumping and convert your 2020 ticket purchase and per-seat gift into a tax-deductible donation for 2020 and receive 5x priority pointsfor your gift.

• Credit your ticket purchase toward a pre-paid account that can be used to buy future football game tickets in 2020 or 2021 while either leaving your per-seat gift in 2020, earning 5x priority points OR by crediting your per-seat gift toward 2021.

• Receive a refund on your ticket purchase and/or per-seat gift.In addition to the benefits being offered football season ticket holders, the Hokie Club will be awarding 2x priority points for new or additional gifts made to the "Keep Jumping" Fund by clicking here.

This additional priority benefit will be available through Wednesday, Sept. 30. The spirit of Hokie Nation remains unwavering - we can and we will get through these times by supporting one another as we Keep Jumping together.