• Hokie Effect – Stripe the Stadium – Penn State (Sept. 12)



• Military Appreciation – North Alabama (Sept. 26)

• Maroon Effect & Homecoming – Georgia Tech (Oct. 3)

• Orange Effect – Boston College (Oct. 22)

• Hall of Fame Day – Miami (Nov. 14)

• Senior Day – Virginia (Nov. 28)





In partnership with the Student Government Association (SGA), Lane Stadium will be striped in orange and maroon as Penn State makes its initial appearance in Blacksburg on September 12. Similar to Orange and Maroon Effect games in past years, and in conjunction with the SGA, official Hokie Effect stripe shirts will be available for purchase at Hokie Shops and Lane Stadium Shops beginning Spring Game weekend (April 18). To find out which shirt to buy or what color your section will be wearing for the Hokie Effect game visit: vthoki.es/HokieEffect

This year's Maroon Effect game is set for Tech’s matchup on October 3 with Georgia Tech. As previously announced, the game will also be Homecoming. Orange Effect is set for the Hokies’ Thursday night tilt with Boston College on October 22.

Complete Homecoming Details bit.ly/2020Homecoming Virginia Tech enters the 2020 season seeking to extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak, which currently stands at 27 consecutive seasons and ranks as third-longest bowl streak in college football history. Head coach Justin Fuente has amassed a 33-20 record in Blacksburg – a record that includes a 2016 ACC Coastal Division crown and four consecutive bowl appearances. Tech is 20-12 against ACC foes under Fuente.

Proceeds from Orange, Maroon and Hokie Effect shirt sales go towards the funding of the Virginia Tech Student Government Association, supporting initiatives for the continued improvement of resources for the student body.

Season tickets are on sale now and are the best way to guarantee your spot in Lane Stadium for all seven home games.