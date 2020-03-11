Dear members of the Virginia Tech community:

While there are currently no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Southwest Virginia, it is our obligation to do all we can to limit the spread of the disease and protect the members of our extended community, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

Based on the trajectory of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease in communities around the world, it is very likely that cases of COVID-19 will appear in population centers throughout the U.S. There are confirmed cases in the vicinity of other Virginia Tech facilities, and we expect that the disease will continue to spread to our many communities.

Our campus administrators, public health experts, and community leaders have been continuously engaged in monitoring the situation in Blacksburg, across Virginia, and around the world.

In consultation with our partners in the Virginia Department of Health, we are adopting a range of principle-based actions, effective immediately. We are confident that these actions will lower the risk to our communities. In this update, I will focus on our preparation and plans for the coming weeks.

Academics and classroom instruction

Following guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and our own public health and safety experts to limit the spread of the disease, we are transitioning to online and remote instruction (Zoom, video, and other forms of delivery) for all undergraduate and graduate students at all Virginia Tech locations for the remainder of the spring semester. In order to provide time for students and faculty to make this transition, spring break will be extended to Sunday, March 22, and classes will resume on Monday, March 23. The Blacksburg campus remains open now and will remain open after spring break ends. However, starting March 23, students will take their courses online.

For our undergraduate students, anyone with an individual concern related to the transition to online instruction should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at dean.students@vt.edu or 540-231-3787.

For our graduate students, all academic programs and courses at the Northern Virginia Center (in Falls Church) and the Washington Alexandria Architecture Center (WAAC) will move to online delivery. Students and faculty are asked to prepare to use the available technology tools to stay connected. Additionally, students in clinical and professional graduate programs will be contacted directly by their college or department. In the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, students are already scheduled for spring break during the week of March 16-20, and college officials will communicate directly with students as details are finalized. The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC will each communicate directly with their respective students and researchers.

For our faculty and instructors, we ask you to be as flexible as possible in accommodating the needs of students. Resources are available to assist in transitions to online formats. Please work with your department chair or head, program director, or dean to coordinate and communicate the plans for adjusting instruction.

We recognize the challenge that this presents to our faculty and instructors. We know these decisions will cause disruptions in the instructional environment. Students will miss out on the enormous value of face-to-face instruction and on the camaraderie of their peers. Our Technology-enhanced Learning and Online Strategies department is collaborating with partners across campus to provide additional resources to assist faculty and staff in delivering their courses online, including finding alternative means of instruction for lab courses as required. Faculty members will reach out directly to students as plans for individual classes are completed.

While these decisions will cause disruptions in the instructional environment, we believe these steps are necessary if we are to be responsive to the recommendations of public health officials regarding how best to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of our community, especially for the most vulnerable among us.

University events at all Virginia Tech locations

We are canceling all Virginia Tech-sponsored events at any location that are scheduled prior to April 30 and that are expected to draw crowds larger than 100 people.

We will regularly evaluate events beyond April 30 and announce such decisions as they are made. At this point, we anticipate that commencement events in May will proceed as scheduled. However, should a change be needed, we will convey that decision with as much advance notice as possible.

Events that are affected by this decision include (but are not limited to):

Principles of Community Week eventsRing DanceFaculty Women of Color in the Academy National ConferenceThe Big EventRelay For LifeThe 3.2-Mile Run in RemembranceCaldwell MarchSpring Family WeekendBlack Alumni ReunionRegional campaign eventsUt Prosim Society WeekendHokie FocusSpring Open House

Beyond these, cancellations apply to any Virginia Tech event expecting a turnout of more than 100 people at any location through April 30.

Admissions: The Virginia Tech Office of Undergraduate Admissions is following the direction of the university and canceling the spring Open House, Hokie Focus, Gateway, High School Spring Break, special group visits, and all daily visits. We are creating a series of virtual Hokie experiences and we will be sharing details as soon they are ready. Registrants for all events will receive emailed instructions on how to participate.

Moss Arts Center:The Moss Arts Center is currently evaluating the remaining scheduled performances and events and will communicate information to patrons and the community as decisions are made.