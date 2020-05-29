HokieHaven - Virginia Tech among those heaviest on Georgia athlete

Virginia Tech recently jumped into the mix for Georgia athlete Christian Charles. The three-star is a high school quarterback with versatility.

“I have over 20 offers now,” Charles said. “A lot of coaches have been watching my tape. I was hoping to have a big summer with camps and stuff, but it has all started for me this spring with coaches watching more tape.

“The tape shows that I have a lot of versatility, awareness, change of direction to go with my size and length.”