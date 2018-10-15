A once heavily regarded football prospect, Gordon made the final decision to focus solely on his basketball abilities earlier this year where he saw his game and recruitment take a giant leap ever since. Gordon chose the Hokies over DePaul , Boston College, Xavier and Dayton , as he saw a bevy of high-major programs not only offer the Ohio native, but rather place a heavy priority on him this fall.

Virginia Tech picked up another piece to its 2019 class on Monday in the form of three-star guard Andre Gordon . The 6-foot-1 guard gave his verbal commitment to Buzz Williams and his staff during his official visit to the Blacksburg campus.

Thanks to his time on the football field, Gordon has tremendous quickness that he uses on both ends of the floor. He puts pressure on the opposing defense by attacking open gaps where he can score in traffic with fine athleticism but also has a solid middle game where he can comfortably score off of the mid-range pull-up.

A more than capable playmaker that can create for others, Gordon brings an unselfish approach to the court and can be relied upon as a sturdy on the ball defender that can pick up his man full court, an asset of his that will be put to good use in Buzz Williams’ up-tempo system. During his time on the Under Armour circuit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 14.2 points (55 FG percent), 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

Gordon will join Rivals150 guard Anthony Harris in Blacksburg next fall, creating a dynamic backcourt where each can play either guard position and be relied upon for their defensive prowess. More is needed this fall as the Hokies must replace Chris Clarke and Ahmed Hill on the wings.