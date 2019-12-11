Fool me once, etc. etc., but Virginia Tech continues trying to add top competition to the non-conference football schedule. Up next, we're just over a dozen years away from an SEC opponent on the gridiron. From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech fans are getting two more games with Southeastern Conference opponents on the Hokies’ future football schedules. On Wednesday, Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that South Carolina will play a home-and-home series with the Hokies. The Hokies will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to square off with South Carolina in 2034 with the Gamecocks making the return trek to Blacksburg in 2035.



The addition of South Carolina to Tech’s future schedules brings the total of future games against SEC foes up to eight contests for the Hokies. Earlier this fall, Babcock confirmed that Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt had both agreed to home-and-home games with the Hokies.

“We’re excited to add South Carolina to our schedule, renewing a series that has its roots in the Southern Conference,” Babcock said. “Columbia, S.C. is also another drivable trip for our fans to a venue where the Hokies haven’t played since the early 1990s. With eight future games against SEC opponents on our schedules, we feel very confident about the strength of our scheduling going forward, as well as its appeal to our fans across the region.”

Virginia Tech and South Carolina both are former members of the Southern Conference and have squared off 20 previous times. The series began as VPI registered a 34-0 win over South Carolina in Roanoke on Nov. 18, 1905. The Gamecocks own a 7-11-2 edge in the all-time series. The most recent meeting resulted in a 28-21 win for South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in 1991. Tech’s most recent win against South Carolina was a 31-17 win in Columbia on Oct. 12, 1974.