VT has reached a contract to replace East Carolina on the 2019 schedule, and FCS Rhode Island - the second Championship Subdivision team on the slate - will visit Blacksburg in October.

From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Athletics confirmed on Monday that the Hokies will host the University of Rhode Island at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field on Oct. 12, 2019. The game will mark the second-ever meeting between the two schools. Tech won the initial meeting in Blacksburg by a 34-7 margin on Oct. 11, 1980

For the second consecutive year, the Hokies will host seven games at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field with the season ticket price remaining at $400. In 2019, that every season ticket will also include a $25 concessions voucher per season ticket as a value-added benefit.

Season ticket members will continue to receive the best pricing available. Other new benefits include:

A $25 concession voucher is included in each season ticketComplimentary Maroon & Orange Memories credits to upgrade your experience on gamedayPayment plans – Break up your purchase into multiple payments. Fans ordering early may utilize an extended payment plan to break their total purchase into as many as six payments over a five-month period for each season ticket purchased.A discount to the official online store,shop.hokiesports.comAccess to complimentary men’s and women’s Basketball individual-game tickets (2019-20, games to be determined, based on availability)Exclusive access to videoboard messages during 2019 home games (contact the Athletics Ticket Office to submit)Hokie Club priority points – 3 points per consecutive year purchasing season tickets, 1 point per purchased season ticket

Season tickets are priced at $400 in 2019 and guarantee a seat in Lane Stadium for all seven home games, including ACC matchups with Duke, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest. The full schedule with dates is expected to be released by the ACC in January.

Renewal Timeline

February 15, 2019 – Deadline to renew season tickets in priority

February 2019 – Hokie Scholarship Fund donors without season tickets in 2018 able to purchase. Public season tickets also on sale.

March 31, 2019 – Hokie Scholarship Fund giving deadline

April 2019 – Seat selection begins for fans who are interested in exploring other options based on available seating locations

Giving Deadlines Explained

Please note, that as with the previous two seasons, there is a deadline to renew your season tickets (Feb. 15, 2019) and a deadline to give to the Hokie Scholarship Fund (March 31, 2019). The ticket renewal deadline in February is the last opportunity for fans who had season tickets in 2018 to renew their tickets in 2019. The Hokie Scholarship Fund giving deadline on March 31st is the last chance to make your gift to the Hokie Scholarship Fund for 2019-20 football benefits, including any scholarship seating requirements associated with your season ticket renewals and maintaining or increasing your giving level to retain football parking locations for the 2019 season.

Following the ticket renewal deadline, season tickets will go on sale to the general public without locations. Individuals who purchase season tickets at this time — and make a minimum gift of $100 to the Hokie Scholarship Fund by March 31, 2019 — will receive a Hokie Club ranking for 2019 seat selection in Lane Stadium. Seat selection will occur following the Hokie Scholarship Fund deadline of March 31, 2019.

Information regarding student season tickets for 2019 will be released in the spring.