HokieHaven - Virginia Tech 2021 scholarship count and 2022 needs

The recruiting Class of 2021 is in the books, and Spring is here. With offseason roster moves mostly settled until after spring practice, let's take stock of VT's scholarship situation.

Incoming preferred walk-ons are not included on the charts unless they are in for Spring. Eligibility assumes (unless otherwise noted) that last season exhausted a year of eligibility. Players invited back for sixth years will receive those invites on a conditional basis case-by-case.