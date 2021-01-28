 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech 2021 football schedule
2021-01-28

Virginia Tech 2021 football schedule

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies’ full schedule for the 2021 season is here after the ACC announced the conference slate today.

Sept: 2/3: North Carolina

Sept. 11: Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 18: at West Virginia

Sept. 25: Richmond

Oct. 9: Notre Dame

Oct. 16: Pittsburgh

Oct. 23: Syracuse

Oct. 30: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 5: at Boston College

Nov. 13: Duke

Nov. 20: at Miami

Nov. 27: at Virginia

The Hokies will hope for a bounce back year after a season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. A number of players - including projected first-round draft pick Caleb Farley - opted out of the season in part or for its entirety. Several others were in and out of the lineup with positive tests and contact-tracing (while a thin roster also led to overuse injuries for others).

It will be a crucial year for the Justin Fuente administration after 2020 was supposed to be the year the squad turned the corner.

{{ article.author_name }}