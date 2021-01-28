HokieHaven - Virginia Tech 2021 football schedule

The Hokies’ full schedule for the 2021 season is here after the ACC announced the conference slate today.

The Hokies will hope for a bounce back year after a season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. A number of players - including projected first-round draft pick Caleb Farley - opted out of the season in part or for its entirety. Several others were in and out of the lineup with positive tests and contact-tracing (while a thin roster also led to overuse injuries for others).

It will be a crucial year for the Justin Fuente administration after 2020 was supposed to be the year the squad turned the corner.