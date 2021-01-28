HokieHaven - Virginia Tech 2021 football schedule

Virginia Tech 2021 football schedule
The Hokies’ full schedule for the 2021 season is here after the ACC announced the conference slate today.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Sept: 2/3: North Carolina
Sept. 11: Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 18: at West Virginia
Sept. 25: Richmond
Oct. 9: Notre Dame
Oct. 16: Pittsburgh
Oct. 23: Syracuse
Oct. 30: at Georgia Tech
Nov. 5: at Boston College
Nov. 13: Duke
Nov. 20: at Miami
Nov. 27: at Virginia
The Hokies will hope for a bounce back year after a season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. A number of players - including projected first-round draft pick Caleb Farley - opted out of the season in part or for its entirety. Several others were in and out of the lineup with positive tests and contact-tracing (while a thin roster also led to overuse injuries for others).
It will be a crucial year for the Justin Fuente administration after 2020 was supposed to be the year the squad turned the corner.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!