News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 09:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech 2020 hotboard: Lead-up to traditional signing period

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

There are plenty of moving parts as the Early Signing Period approaches. Who are Virginia Tech's top remaining targets?

Depending on how the scholarship numbers are looking by early February, it's also possible the offer list expands in the meantime. Stay tuned for those updates, as well.

Could Rashad Battle be a late commitment?
Could Rashad Battle be a late commitment? (Rivals.com)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Quarterback

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 0 scholarship needs. The staff seemed intent on bringing in a Class of 2020 commitment even without have a strong need: the top two on the depth chart are coming back and two players are coming off redshirts for next year. However, with Chandler Morris - who was pretty evidently not going to end up a Hokie anyway - officially off the board, it looks like the position is

Changes: Removed Chandler Morris (committed to Oklahoma)

Running back

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}