With today's announcement of ACC conference game dates, Virginia Tech's entire slate for the upcoming season is now known:

• Aug. 31: @ Boston College

• Sept. 7: Old Dominion

• Sept. 14: Furman

• Sept. 27: Duke

• Oct. 5: @ Miami

• Oct. 12: Rhode Island

• Oct. 19: North Carolina

• Nov. 2: @ Notre Dame

• Nov. 9: Wake Forest

• Nov. 16: @ Georgia Tech

• Nov. 23: Pitt

• Nov. 29: @ Virginia

With the Duke contest played on a Friday evening, the Hokies will have two mid-week games, with a bye prior to the outing against the Blur Devils, and the trip to Charlottesville on the Friday of Thanksgiving week, as has become the traditional date in recent seasons.

VT has two games against Football Championship Subdivision teams after dumping East Carolina for Furman (Rhode Island is the other), with in-state Old Dominion and a trip to Notre Dame rounding out the non-conference schedule.

Every away game this season outside of the finale is against a team that beat the Hokies during 2018, so the slate is a tough one away from home, even if the games inside Lane Stadium are uninspiring, by and large.