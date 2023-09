After committing to Virginia Tech in July, in-state defensive tackle Eric Mensah decided now was the time to make a change. The Stafford (Va.) Mountain View standout announced he is flipping his commitment to Ohio State .

Mensah is one of two defensive tackle commitments for Ohio State along with five-star Justin Scott.

Ohio State hosted Mensah for a visit last weekend and that experience paid almost immediate dividends for the Buckeyes.

Mensah is an impressive athlete given his size. At 6-foot-3, 294-pounds, Mensah has recorded a shot put throw nearly 48-feet and a discus throw upwards of 148-feet.