BALTIMORE – One of the breakout players of the summer grassroots circuit, Chance Mallory helped anchor one of the top AAU teams in the country and helped lead Baltimore’s Team Thrill to wins all over the country. The four-star point guard already holds a number of major scholarship offers and plans to take a handful of fall visits before he begins his junior season at Virginia’s St. Anne's-Belfield School. Below, Mallory updates Rivals on his recruitment and his visit plans.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’m planning on going to Clemson sometime in September. Also, I’m going to Virginia Tech and Virginia. I don’t have dates yet, but I’m going to do those three for sure.”

ON CLEMSON

“That’s a school I always liked. I grew up liking them. I always liked the football team and watched them, so that’s cool.”

ON THE IN-STATE SCHOOLS

“With Virginia Tech and Virginia, I like the in-state schools. It’s been fun seeing those schools and getting to know them – seeing the rivalry games between them. I have a lot of connection to both.”

ON WHICH COACHES HE SPEAKS WITH MOST OFTEN

“I would say it’s between Virginia Tech and Virginia. They hit me up the most.”

ON VIRGINIA

“I grew up in Charlottesville, so I’ve always been around UVA staff. My mom and dad are big Virginia fans. I’ve been to a bunch of games and all that.”

ON HIS TIES TO UVA

“I have a good relationship with coach (Jason) Williford and Tony Bennett. I’ve grown up with their sons, actually. We’ve been friends for our whole lives.”

ON VIRGINIA TECH

“I haven’t been up there much, but I went on a visit and I’ve gotten very close with (assistant coach J.D.) Byers. I have a good relationship with him.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I would say I’m more of a facilitating guard that also knocks down shots. I can score for you, but I try to get my teammates involved first.”