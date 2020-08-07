HokieHaven - Villanova graduate transfer picks the Hokies

Yet again this offseason, Virginia Tech has benefitted from the NCAA's Transfer Portal. Villanova graduate transfer receiver Change Hodge will play for the Hokies.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

He played four years for the Wildcats, including a redshirt year in 2017 after his season was cut short due to injury.

In his time in Philadelphia, Hodge caught 99 passes for 1,685 yards (17.0 per reception) and 15 total touchdowns, an eye-popping 13 of which came during his senior year. 2019 was also the best year of his career for the team, which advanced to the FCS playoffs and fell by a single point in the first round to Southeastern Louisiana.

Despite four years of consistent production at the position, Virginia Tech has a dearth of wideouts on the roster after a number of playing-time transfers and the loss of leading receiver (2018, tied with returning WR Tre Turner in 2019) Damon Hazelton to a grad-transfer year at Missouri. The 6-1, 200-pound Hodge has a chance to be a major contributor for VT at the position as a complement to Turner.