Olivia Vergano scored four goals while playing through an injury Saturday to help Virginia Tech move past Pittsburgh with a 13-9 victory. Tech gets its second consecutive win after a rough patch in the first half of March where they won two of five.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The first half was a tale of two quarters at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

No goal was scored by either team for the first eight minutes, until Lauren Render fired one into the net with 6:16 left in the first to give Tech a 1-0 lead.

Render scored two goals in the first quarter and finished the game with four. She came back from an injury on March 1, and now has six goals in the past two games, providing a refreshing spark for the Hokie attack.

In the first quarter, the Panthers had 11 shots to the Hokies three, but only managed to find the net twice. At the end of one, the score was 2-2.

Scoring picked up for both squads in the second quarter.

After just four total goals in the first, there were nine in the second. The Hokies scored five times and Pitt scored four.

Vergano had two, Paige Tyson had two and Kayla Downey had one for Tech.

Downey had four assists on the day, tying the program record for most assists in a season at Virginia Tech. The record was held by Natasha Fuchs, who had 36 assists back in 2005. Downey will seemingly blow that record out of the water, with five games still left to go.

Jenna Hendrickson, who already had a hat trick for Pitt in the first half, scored a couple of times. Goals also came from Camdyn O’Donnell and Ava Washington for the Panthers in that second quarter.

Pitt had 21 shots in the first half while Tech had just eight, but the Hokies still went into halftime with a 7-6 lead, making their opportunities count. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Torres was definitely making it tough for the Panthers with five crucial saves.

With 9:34 to go in the third quarter, the Panthers tied it up at seven with a goal from Kaitlyn Giandonato. Tyson then answered with her third goal of the game to put Tech back up, 8-7.

With under five minutes to play in the third, Pitt scored two goals within 43 seconds, taking their first lead of the game since being up 2-1 in the first.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, the goal to put them up 9-8 was their last of the day.

Tyson and Vergano each scored near the end of the third.

Then in the fourth, Render scored her other two goals and Vergano capped it off with goal number four with 4:35 to play to give the Hokies a four score cushion.

12 of the 13 goals scored for Tech came from Vergano, Tyson and Render. They all scored four times, with Downey adding the other.

Despite being outshot 40-19, the Hokies left Pittsburgh with a win under their belt.

Tech has a week off, but they will be back on the road to play in South Carolina, facing off against Clemson next Saturday at noon. That one will be streaming on ACC Network Extra.