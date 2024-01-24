Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

This Virginia Tech side had a mission Tuesday night that became clear for all to see. While in the past, the Hokies had lacked successful sets that ended up in good shots. There was much more zip on how the home side moved.

This was proved in a sequence with just about eight minutes to go when Hunter Cattoor stood at the top of the key and fired a ball into Tyler Nickel who then found Lynn Kidd near the right block who effortlessly converted his fifth and sixth point of the night.

The Hokies took half number one with ease as they led by 11, with five different Hokies tallying four or more points.



Although the final 20 minutes proved to be a tighter affair, Virginia Tech did not lose their head. It certainly helped that Cassell was awake all night and kept the players in check, but it was their free throw shooting that proved to be the final edge in what pushed them to victory as the Hokies shot a perfect 16-16, from the line which is the best free throw percentage with that high number of attempts, since against the Tar Heels in the 2009 ACC Tournament where the Hokies went 17-17 from the stripe.

The star player of the night goes to the whole squad itself. While Virginia Tech did not always play flashy, they were able to pick each other up time and time again, which is a nice precedent that all Hokie fans will look to make something more regular as the heart of ACC play approaches.

For The Hokies, their homestand continues with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Saturday at five pm.







