HokieHaven - UVa game postponed due to coronavirus

Thanks to a positive coronavirus test in Charlottesville - and subsequent contact-tracing within the Cavaliers' program - the scheduled game between VT and Virginia has been postponed. A makeup date has not been announced.

While Virginia Tech had been expecting to head across the state this afternoon, that trip will not happen.

Virginia Tech has mostly escaped damage from the coronavirus pandemic. One game in the multi-team event in Connecticut was canceled, but VT managed to quickly swap in USF for a Temple team that had to pull out of the event. This is only the second game of the year affected. Graduate transfer guard Cartier Diarra has also opted out of the season - a different type of impact.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth UVa game affected by positives tests or contact-tracing. A December outbreak saw games against Michigan State, Villanova, and Wake Forest canceled or postponed.

The Hokies will next return to action Wednesday, taking on Louisville in the first true road game of the season. The UVa game will be made up at a later date, as long as circumstances and scheduling allow.