Updated Virginia Tech depth chart: Pitt
There's some shakeup - and a key addition at RB - to this week's depth chart. See the whole officially-unofficial chart here.
Offense
|Quarterback
|Running back
|Tight end
|
Grant Wells
|
Keshawn King
|
Nick Gallo OR
|
Jason Brown
|
Jalen Holston
|
Drake DeIuliis OR
|
Devin Farrell
|
Chance Black
|
Connor Blumrick
|
Malachi Thomas
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|Receiver
|Receiver
|Receiver
|
Kaleb Smith
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
Jadan Blue
|
Christian Moss
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
Jaylen Jones
|LT
|LG
|Center
|RG
|RT
|
Silas Dzansi
|
Jesse Hanson
|
Johnny Jordan
|
Kaden Moore
|
Parker Clements
|
Xavier Chaplin
|
Braelin Moore
|
Jack Hollifield
|
Brody Meadows
|
Bob Shick
Defense
|DE
|DT
|DT
|DE
|
TyJuan Garbutt
|
Norell Pollard
|
Mario Kendricks
|
Jaylen Griffin OR
|
CJ McCray
|
Wilfried Pene
|
Josh Fuga
|
Cole Nelson
|
Jorden McDonald
|
Kyree Moyston
|SAM
|MIKE
|WILL
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
Dax Hollifield
|
Jaden Keller OR
|
JR Walker
|
Will Johnson
|
Jayden McDonald
|
Keli Lawson
|CB
|Safety
|Safety
|CB
|
Dorian Strong
|
Chamarri Conner
|
Nasir Peoples
|
Armani Chatman
|
Brion Murray
|
Jalen Stroman
|
Ny'Quee Hawkins
|
DJ Harvey
|
Mansoor Delane
|
Special teams
|Punter
|Kicker
|KO
|Holder
|Snapper
|
Peter Moore
|
Will Ross
|
Kyle Lowe
|
Peter Moore
|
Justin Pollock
|
Nick Veltsistas
|
John Love
|
Luke Bussell
|
Enzo Anthony
|Kickoff
|Punt
|
Keshawn King
|
DJ Harvey
|
Chance Black
|
Will Kakavitsis
|
Cole Beck
