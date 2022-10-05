There's some shakeup - and a key addition at RB - to this week's depth chart. See the whole officially-unofficial chart here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Offense

Offensive skill Quarterback Running back Tight end Grant Wells Keshawn King Nick Gallo OR Jason Brown Jalen Holston Drake DeIuliis OR Devin Farrell Chance Black Connor Blumrick Malachi Thomas Dae'Quan Wright

Receivers Receiver Receiver Receiver Kaleb Smith Da'Wain Lofton Jadan Blue Christian Moss Stephen Gosnell Jaylen Jones

Offensive line LT LG Center RG RT Silas Dzansi Jesse Hanson Johnny Jordan Kaden Moore Parker Clements Xavier Chaplin Braelin Moore Jack Hollifield Brody Meadows Bob Shick

Defense

Defensive line DE DT DT DE TyJuan Garbutt Norell Pollard Mario Kendricks Jaylen Griffin OR CJ McCray Wilfried Pene Josh Fuga Cole Nelson Jorden McDonald Kyree Moyston

Linebacker SAM MIKE WILL Keonta Jenkins Dax Hollifield Jaden Keller OR JR Walker Will Johnson Jayden McDonald Keli Lawson

Secondary CB Safety Safety CB Dorian Strong Chamarri Conner Nasir Peoples Armani Chatman Brion Murray Jalen Stroman Ny'Quee Hawkins DJ Harvey Mansoor Delane



Special teams

Kicking teams Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper Peter Moore Will Ross Kyle Lowe Peter Moore Justin Pollock Nick Veltsistas John Love Luke Bussell Enzo Anthony

Return teams Kickoff Punt Keshawn King DJ Harvey Chance Black Will Kakavitsis Cole Beck