News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-05 12:06:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Updated Virginia Tech depth chart: Pitt

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

There's some shakeup - and a key addition at RB - to this week's depth chart. See the whole officially-unofficial chart here.

Offense

Offensive skill
Quarterback Running back Tight end

Grant Wells

Keshawn King

Nick Gallo OR

Jason Brown

Jalen Holston

Drake DeIuliis OR

Devin Farrell

Chance Black

Connor Blumrick

Malachi Thomas

Dae'Quan Wright
Receivers
Receiver Receiver Receiver

Kaleb Smith

Da'Wain Lofton

Jadan Blue

Christian Moss

Stephen Gosnell

Jaylen Jones
Offensive line
LT LG Center RG RT

Silas Dzansi

Jesse Hanson

Johnny Jordan

Kaden Moore

Parker Clements

Xavier Chaplin

Braelin Moore

Jack Hollifield

Brody Meadows

Bob Shick

Defense

Defensive line
DE DT DT DE

TyJuan Garbutt

Norell Pollard

Mario Kendricks

Jaylen Griffin OR

CJ McCray

Wilfried Pene

Josh Fuga

Cole Nelson

Jorden McDonald

Kyree Moyston
Linebacker
SAM MIKE WILL

Keonta Jenkins

Dax Hollifield

Jaden Keller OR

JR Walker

Will Johnson

Jayden McDonald

Keli Lawson
Secondary
CB Safety Safety CB

Dorian Strong

Chamarri Conner

Nasir Peoples

Armani Chatman

Brion Murray

Jalen Stroman

Ny'Quee Hawkins

DJ Harvey

Mansoor Delane


Special teams

Kicking teams
Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper

Peter Moore

Will Ross

Kyle Lowe

Peter Moore

Justin Pollock

Nick Veltsistas

John Love

Luke Bussell

Enzo Anthony
Return teams
Kickoff Punt

Keshawn King

DJ Harvey

Chance Black

Will Kakavitsis

Cole Beck

