The Hokies will prepared to return home against old Big East rival Miami. How is the depth chart shaping up?

Offense

Offensive skill Quarterback Running back Tight end Grant Wells Malachi Thomas Nick Gallo OR Jason Brown Keshawn King Drake DeIuliis Devin Farrell Jalen Holston Connor Blumrick Chance Black Dae'Quan Wright

Thomas vaults back to the top of the RB depth chart after effectively serving as starter in his return from injury against Pitt. The other three players are bumped down a spot each. The "OR" between Drake DeIuliis and Connor Blumrick is no more: DeIuliis is the sole holder of the No. 2 mantle at tight end.

Receivers Receiver Receiver Receiver Kaleb Smith Da'Wain Lofton Jadan Blue Christian Moss Stephen Gosnell Jaylen Jones

No changes here, though it's worth noting that Pry mentioned an unlikelihood for Gosnell to return this week after his concussion against UNC.

Offensive line LT LG Center RG RT Silas Dzansi Jesse Hanson Johnny Jordan Kaden Moore Parker Clements Xavier Chaplin Braelin Moore Jack Hollifield Brody Meadows Bob Shick

No official changes on the offensive line, though it might be wise, and we saw last week that the coaches are willing to mix things up in-game.

Defense

Defensive line DE DT DT DE TyJuan Garbutt Norell Pollard Josh Fuga OR Jaylen Griffin OR CJ McCray Wilfried Pene Mario Kendricks Cole Nelson Jorden McDonald





Josh Fuga moves past Mario Kendricks as the listed starter for one DT spot (though he already played more snaps last week anyway). Kyree Moyston is no longer listed as third-stringer for one of the defensive end spots.

Linebacker SAM MIKE WILL Keonta Jenkins Dax Hollifield Alan Tisdale OR JR Walker Keshon Artis Jayden McDonald

With Alan Tisdale's return to full eligibility, he takes over as the starting WILL linebacker, though he's listed with an "OR" with Jayden McDonald. Jaden Keller and previous No. 3 Keli Lawson do not make the depth chart. Keshon Artis returns to the depth chart as Dax Hollifield's backup (and Will Johnson is out of that spot). All three LB spots are back down to just a two-deep.

Secondary CB Safety Safety CB Dorian Strong Chamarri Conner Nasir Peoples Armani Chatman Brion Murray Jalen Stroman Ny'Quee Hawkins Cam Johnson Mansoor Delane DJ Harvey

Freshman Cam Johnson is now the backup at one cornerback position, with DJ Harvey moved down to third at that spot. Brent Pry did mention that listed starter on the other side, Dorian Strong, is unlikely to play this week.

Special teams

Kicking teams Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper Peter Moore Will Ross Kyle Lowe Peter Moore Justin Pollock Nick Veltsistas John Love Luke Bussell Enzo Anthony

Return teams Kickoff Punt Keshawn King DJ Harvey Chance Black Will Kakavitsis Cole Beck