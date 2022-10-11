News More News
Updated Virginia Tech depth chart: Miami

The Hokies will prepared to return home against old Big East rival Miami. How is the depth chart shaping up?

Offense

Offensive skill
Quarterback Running back Tight end

Grant Wells

Malachi Thomas

Nick Gallo OR

Jason Brown

Keshawn King

Drake DeIuliis

Devin Farrell

Jalen Holston

Connor Blumrick

Chance Black

Dae'Quan Wright

Thomas vaults back to the top of the RB depth chart after effectively serving as starter in his return from injury against Pitt. The other three players are bumped down a spot each.

The "OR" between Drake DeIuliis and Connor Blumrick is no more: DeIuliis is the sole holder of the No. 2 mantle at tight end.

Receivers
Receiver Receiver Receiver

Kaleb Smith

Da'Wain Lofton

Jadan Blue

Christian Moss

Stephen Gosnell

Jaylen Jones

No changes here, though it's worth noting that Pry mentioned an unlikelihood for Gosnell to return this week after his concussion against UNC.

Offensive line
LT LG Center RG RT

Silas Dzansi

Jesse Hanson

Johnny Jordan

Kaden Moore

Parker Clements

Xavier Chaplin

Braelin Moore

Jack Hollifield

Brody Meadows

Bob Shick

No official changes on the offensive line, though it might be wise, and we saw last week that the coaches are willing to mix things up in-game.

Defense

Defensive line
DE DT DT DE

TyJuan Garbutt

Norell Pollard

Josh Fuga OR

Jaylen Griffin OR

CJ McCray

Wilfried Pene

Mario Kendricks

Cole Nelson

Jorden McDonald



Josh Fuga moves past Mario Kendricks as the listed starter for one DT spot (though he already played more snaps last week anyway).

Kyree Moyston is no longer listed as third-stringer for one of the defensive end spots.

Linebacker
SAM MIKE WILL

Keonta Jenkins

Dax Hollifield

Alan Tisdale OR

JR Walker

Keshon Artis

Jayden McDonald

With Alan Tisdale's return to full eligibility, he takes over as the starting WILL linebacker, though he's listed with an "OR" with Jayden McDonald. Jaden Keller and previous No. 3 Keli Lawson do not make the depth chart.

Keshon Artis returns to the depth chart as Dax Hollifield's backup (and Will Johnson is out of that spot). All three LB spots are back down to just a two-deep.

Secondary
CB Safety Safety CB

Dorian Strong

Chamarri Conner

Nasir Peoples

Armani Chatman

Brion Murray

Jalen Stroman

Ny'Quee Hawkins

Cam Johnson

Mansoor Delane

DJ Harvey

Freshman Cam Johnson is now the backup at one cornerback position, with DJ Harvey moved down to third at that spot. Brent Pry did mention that listed starter on the other side, Dorian Strong, is unlikely to play this week.

Special teams

Kicking teams
Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper

Peter Moore

Will Ross

Kyle Lowe

Peter Moore

Justin Pollock

Nick Veltsistas

John Love

Luke Bussell

Enzo Anthony
Return teams
Kickoff Punt

Keshawn King

DJ Harvey

Chance Black

Will Kakavitsis

Cole Beck

