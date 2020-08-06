HokieHaven - Updated 2020 Virginia Tech schedule released

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and its many ripple effects, conferences have had to adjust football schedules. The ACC's re-configured set was revealed today, after announcing each team's opponents in the league a week ago.

The Hokies begin with a pair of home games and then a free weekend, before road trips four of the next five weeks, interrupted only by a home game against Boston College. Closing out with three home games (and another bye) in four weeks eases the team into the end of the schedule.

Interestingly, a Virginia Tech team that should be one of the favorites to join Clemson in the ACC Championship Game - along with Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Louisville - will play the Tigers in the regular-season finale, hopefully setting up a rematch in Charlotte the following weekend.

That quirk also means that VT will not play Virginia in the final regular-season game, a break from the Thanksgiving tradition. In all likelihood, that's in effort to ensure that, if pandemic concerns cut the season short, historical rivalry games are among the more likely to be completed.

The Hokies' lone non-conference game in the 10-plus-one format comes Nov. 7, as Virginia Tech will play host to a Liberty program that has seen a number of its top players quit the program this offseason in the wake of what they believe to be a culture of racial insensitivity enabled and advanced by university president Jerry Falwell Jr.