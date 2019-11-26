Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2021 cornerback Tyrin Taylor saw Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest just over two weeks ago. The 6-1, 177-pounder was live in the flesh, taking in the game as a visitor in Lane Stadium.

His relationship with the Hokies actually began by chance: Hokies tight ends coach James Shibest, one of the recruiters in his area (near Charlotte) checked out a sping practice at Hough, and saw an underclassman he liked: Taylor.