After just two years in Blacksburg (one of them redshirting), guard Tyrie Jackson will move on to another school to continue his basketball career.

The 6-1, 205-pounder averaged seven minutes per game, with 3.0 points, 0.4 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per outing. He was third or fourth on the depth chart at shooting guard, behind Devin Wilson, Justin Bibbs, and Ahmed Hill (the latter two of whom moved from other positions depending on personnel packages before Jackson would typically hit the floor).

Jackson was an unranked prospect out of Tifton (Ga.) Tift County in the 2016 class, and redshirted as a true freshman. Former high school teammate PJ Horne joined VT as a true freshman last season, and played significant minutes as a backup post player.

While it's always preferred to avoid attrition in program-building - and it's easy to forget Buzz Williams is still in that stage on the heels of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances - Jackson's loss is one that probably won't be felt too significantly. The Hokies return six of their top seven scorers and add a recruiting class that includes highly-touted wing Landers Nolley.