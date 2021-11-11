Tyrell Smith to wear Beamer No. 25
Virginia Tech's No. 25 jersey honor will go to a player who can't even don the number in the game, with seventh-year OL Tyrell Smith getting the nod this week.
Smith will wear the Frank Beamer jersey in pregame festivities on his senior day, and switch to his typical No. 79 for in-game action. Nonetheless, it's a distinction he won't take lightly.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.
The full list of 2021 honorees is below:
Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner
Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley
Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kaleb Smith
Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson
Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson
Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller
Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno
Oct. 30 (Georgia Tech): DB Jalen Stroman
Nov. 5 (Boston College): K John Parker Romo
Nov. 13 (Duke): OL Tyrell Smith
Smith is the lone player on the roster who was a member of the squad in Frank Beamers final season, actually enrolling in January 2015 - and given that he delayed enrollment with a semester at prep school, he's nearly eight years removed from his high school days.
Unfortunately, his longevity is directly related to persistent injury issues. He appeared in every game in each of his redshirt freshman through junior seasons, but in a limited role for each of them. He ascended to captaincy in 2019, but missed nearly the entire year with injury. He took advantage of the additional year of eligibility after 2020 to return this season, where he's once again been primarily a depth piece.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!