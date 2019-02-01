Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Vineland (N.J.) North athlete Tyreem Powell is the second member of Virginia Tech's 2020 class. After a weekend visit, he committed today.

The 6-4, 185-pounder is a three-star unranked at the position or within the state of New Jersey. He is likely to be a wide receiver at the next level, but has versatility to end up elsewhere, depending on who else the Hokies land in the class.

• See the VT recruiting class with Powell in the fold.

• Take a look at his junior highlight reel to see what the Hokies have won.

• Stay tuned for much more to come.

Talk about the commitment and all things Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.