HokieHaven - Tyree Rodgers enters the transfer portal

After a brief time away from the Hokies' team in the Fall, Hokies defensive back Tyree Rodgers plans to make his departure permanent.

The 6-1, 185-pounder played in 32 career games as a reserve safety, but never had quite the impact he was hoping for. With the extra year of eligibility made possible by the NCAA's eligibility freeze, he intends to wrap up his career elsewhere. Initially a three-star out of Camden (N.J.) Catholic, Rodgers represented part of a New Jersey wave that persists to this day, with four other Garden Staters on the Spring roster, and incoming freshman quarterback Tahj Bullock also playing his high school ball in the state.

Should he follow through on his plans to leave Blacksburg, he'll depart with 21 career tackles to his name - 18 of them as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He also forced a fumble in that season, and notched one of his 1.5 career tackles for loss.

Since he was slated to be a sixth-year senior this Fall, Rodgers's departure doesn't have significant impacts on the Hokies' scholarship numbers in the short-term - thanks to the NCAA's one-time exception to the 85-man roster limit - or in the slightly longer course of the future of the VT program.