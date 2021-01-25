HokieHaven - Tyrece Redford suspended indefinitely

After a tough game this weekend, the Hokie basketball team takes a hit. Sophomore Tyrece Radford has been suspended.

Radford, a former walk-on, leads the Hokies in minutes so far this season. In his absence, head coach Mike Young will have to shuffle the shooting guard and small forward spots - which have seen some rotation this year.

Jalen Cone and Hunter Cattoor have largely split SG duties, with Radford getting time there and as the small forward. Freshmen Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox have seen sparing time and will likely get more going forward.

The nature of Radford’s transgression and a timeline for his return have not been publicly revealed at this time.