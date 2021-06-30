Tyrece Radford enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Virginia Tech basketball program may be down one key contributor come this fall. Junior guard Tyrece Radford has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-2, 200-pounder joined Virginia Tech as a walk-on prior to the 2018-19 season, and redshirted that year.

He emerged as a starter during his redshirt freshman season, and cemented that status by starting each of the 18 games in which he played as a redshirt sophomore. He served a suspension that ultimately lasted four games for a DWI and weapons charges in February. He ultimately finished fourth on the team with 579 minutes played, third with 220 points, and third with 107 total rebounds in what appears to be his final year as a Hokie.

Radford is the third Hokie backcourt player to enter the Transfer Portal this offseason, joining PG Jalen Cone (who signed with Northern Arizona) and shooting guard Joe Bamisile (who committed to George Washington).

Incoming point guard Sean Pedulla should help provide depth there, but the majority of other additions - 2021 recruit Jalen Haynes, Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd, to name a couple - are forwards, so depth at the guard positions may be thin. Darius Maddox, who played sparingly as a true freshman (with Bamisile preferred by the Hokies' staff among the freshmen) may be asked to play a significantly larger role in 2021-22.