The Hokies' first Class of 2020 prospect is in the fold, and he comes from a familiar program: Mechanicsville (Va.) Atlee quarterback Tyler Warren will head from the Richmond area to Blacksburg.

WE are all very proud of you Tyler! You’ve been a great example of how to work, be coachable and do ALL the right things on and off the field. You are quickly developing into a difference maker as a player and a person! #CharacterCounts #Toughness https://t.co/Vb9voJhdU5

The 6-5, 220-pound Warren flew under the radar mostly because he's not the type of prospect trying to garner national attention: the three-sport athlete (he's also a standout on the basketball court and baseball diamond) doesn't even have a Twitter account.

He has been the starter for Atlee at quarterback the past two years, leading the team to a 3-8 record in 2017. Virginia Tech offensive lineman Austin Cannon is the only current player to have graduated from Atlee.

