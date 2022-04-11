Tyler Thompson rekindling relationships at Virginia Tech

FORT MILL, S.C. - Tyler Thompson picked up his Virginia Tech offer from the previous staff in Blacksburg, but the three-star defensive end is interested in seeing that relationship continue to blossom with a new regime in town.

The 6-5, 200-pounder out of Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek is glad to see that there's some continuity among the non-coaching staffers, allowing him a continuous point of contact with the Hokies.

"I had been in contact with one coach, but not a lot," he explained. "It's Jeron [Gouveia Winslow]."