Virginia Beach Ocean Lakes had a few players in attendance as recruits just over a week ago when Virginia Tech hosted Notre Dame. 6-4, 273-pound junior offensive lineman Tyler Stephens was one, and while he's early in his recruiting process, it's clear the Hokies have caught his attention.

"I'm in my junior season and a returning starter to my offensive line," he said. "I play left tackle and I am trying to dominate like those coaches want to see me do. This season is shaping up great for me. Since last season, I developed more size, strength, and skill. So far my team is 7-0 and have goals of winning the 6A Virginia State Championship.

"The next steps in my recruitment are proving myself on the field with film. I’m going to ODU [last] weekend and plan on going to William and Mary game before the end of the season. Other schools that have interest in me are East Carolina, William & Mary, Old Dominion, and NC State."

The trip to Blacksburg set the bar high for some of these other programs, though. While the Hokies were unable to take down the top-10 Irish (who are now up to No. 4 nationally), the stadium atmosphere didn't suffer for it. The fans brought it from start to finish, and that definitely caught Stephens's eye.

"It was ridiculously loud and packed full of spirited fans," he said. "My initial thought was that the stadium was massive and I couldn’t imagine what it would feel like to be playing. Obviously, my favorite part of the experience was the team's entrance to 'Enter Sandman.'"

Stephens kept a keen eye on the field throughout the game. That meant more finding areas of improvement, given the way the contest unfolded, than areas in which the Hokies were dominant. Still, he saw some good in the performance along with the bad.

"I actually thought the team played pretty well," he explained. "Defense played decent, but obviously its hard to win a football game against someone who scores that many points. The offense struggled in the redzone against ND, but overall put together some pretty good series."

Given that he's still looking for his first offer, Stephens's conversations with the Virginia Tech coaches were an extremely important part of making the trip.

He had the opportunity to speak to Tidewater area recruiter (and Hokies running backs coach) Zohn Burden, as well as offensive line coach Vance Vice. Both of them had a solid message for the young player.

"I talked to the recruiter in my area, Coach Burden, and my position coach, Coach Vice," he said. "Coach Burden and I just said hello again and caught up a little. I was also with a 4 other offered recruits in my district which I knew. We all just talked with Coach Burden for 15-20 minutes and he left. I walked over to Coach Vice and also talked with him about the adversity that the team faced a couple weeks ago at ODU. He said his guys showed increased focus at practice and that he expected them to dominate that night. I wished him luck and he left."

With his team succeeding on the field - and Stephens playing a key role in that success - it may be only a matter of time before the scholarship offers start to roll in. If the Hokies opt to join that offer list, it's clear they've already done a good job laying the early groundwork in their relationship with him.