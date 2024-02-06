Yet the Tar Heels finished with a bleak 20-13 record, and Nickel managed just 4.5 minutes per game. His view on his time at UNC may reflect differently than he would have originally intended.

So, when you see that Nickel arrives as a transfer from one of the most storied programs in the world of NCAA Basketball - it's hard to compete with UNC's six national titles in the NCAA Tournament era, only UCLA and Kentucky can claim more - then you may think that his first and only year in Chapel Hill was filled with a breadth of experiences. 39.8% from three plays anywhere - and Nickel surely found different ways to be a part of a well-oiled winning side.

Tyler Nickel is a rising star in the ranks of Virginia Tech Basketball. The 6-7 sophomore has emerged as a three-level scorer with an elite prowess from beyond the arc.

“It was hard, really, because you go from winning and doing so much every night to then not having that same opportunity, not having the same role," he said. "So it was difficult for sure. I kind of learned stuff about myself throughout the process. As far as just getting better individually every day and making that the process more so than just expecting what I have been doing all through my high school career.”

For Nickel, winning has been all he’s known since high school. His career at Elkton (Va.) East Rockingham is the stuff of legend in the state. Nickel’s 2,909 points rank as the top in the VHSL all-time leading scorer list, and East Rockingham High School compiled an 87-15 record with state runner-up accolades twice during his four-year tenure.

Of course, his love for basketball started well before his high school days, extending to when he was just a little kid with his parents paving the early path. With both having played and coached, he got his basketball journey started young.

"Both of them playing and both of them being coaches, it was always, you know, a big talking point in our family," he said. "Even before I was really like in the higher-level basketball, they were just always, you know, pushing for me to play and different things like that.

"But the way I came to love basketball was pretty natural, honestly. I just knew that since they had been in the game in so many different ways as far as playing and coaching that, they would definitely support me playing.”

For the former four-star guard, on the court, nothing matters more than respect. It is something taught to him from his passion for MMA and Boxing and it is something that he feels in tune with personally.

“The goal is I'm trying to put this guy down, but at the same time, realizing you're going to have to take shots, you're going to have to realize that you have to respect the other person in order to win, too," he said of his love for combat sports. "So I kind of apply that to everything in basketball. It's the mindset of respect everybody but fear nobody. And I think that I kind of relate to that a lot.”

The Harrisonburg native grew up in the era of basketball where the impossible long-distance three-point shot has grown to be an everyday occurrence thanks to the likes of Golden State Warriors "splash brothers" Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Nickel has perfected his own smooth jumper by picking pieces from two of the best and compiling them into his eye-catching release.

“I would say Steph is a little bit of an influence there and Klay Thompson, I mean he has as perfect shooting for him as you can have," he said. "So kind of watching those guys because as I was coming up like the “Splash Bros” was kind of like the, you know, the next biggest trend in the NBA. So watching those guys definitely makes you put a different impact on shooting.”