Both Class of 2024 Hokies commits are now officially in the fold, with the Orange and Maroon announcing the signing of wing Tyler Johnson.

The 6-5, 190-pounder is a wing player with the ability to bang inside, particularly on the defensive glass. He likes to slash to the hoops on the offensive end of the court, but doesn't need to get all the way to the cup to find success, with a pull-up jumper that leaves opponents helpless. The three-star is ranked the No. 43 small forward in the country for his class.

