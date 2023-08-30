At long last, the Hokies are back on board for the Class of 2024. Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge small forward Tyler Johnson is in!

The 6-5, 190-pounder is a three-star unranked nationally or within the small forward position.

He took his official visit to Blacksburg last weekend, and saw enough. He picked the Orange and Maroon over Clemson, Illinois, Texas Tech, and others.

"Johnson comes at you with strength, length and a deadly mid-range game," says Rivals.com's Russ Wood. "The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing is a good rebounder for his position, plays with very good effort and plays tough in the lane."

He is the only member of VT's 2024 class to date (the Hokies previously held a pledge from wing AJ Swinton, who decommitted in the wake of VT's assistant coaching reshuffle and has since picked Florida State).